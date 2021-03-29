CLARIFICATION

Several sentences in the story "Teacher union talks combative in Belmond-Klemme district," that ran on page 2A of Sunday's Globe Gazette, have been changed to reflect that there is a basic disagreement between teachers and the district on what constitutes both a pay raise and a pay freeze. Since the district froze longevity pay increases for teachers the last two years, and since that increase would've been more than the base pay increase they did receive, the union feels that constitutes a pay freeze, since teachers lost money overall. The union also does not count pay increases for additional education since the education is paid for by the teacher. The administration disagrees on both counts, noting that teachers did receive base pay increases in the past, that the district paid for increases in insurance costs and that teachers received increases for additional education. All of that constitutes a pay raise, according to the administration.