Church article: We have some remembering to do

We are people who forget quite easily. We honestly want to let go of the past without learning from it. And we are not alone in this venture. Since Biblical times, and probably before that, human beings forgot things. When the Bible was written, it was written so the people wouldn’t forget. They wrote things down and you know what? They still forgot.

Friends, we need to start remembering what our past was like and move into the future with God and style. I am tired of people complaining how their church isn’t like what it used to be. I am tired of the church getting blamed for certain things that have happened to people, when it was other people hurting them and not the actual church. And I am tired of God being blamed for everything we choose to do in this world.

So, let me break this down for us. When people complain about how the church isn’t what it used to be, we need to remember the church is a fluid object. It is fluid because it is made of people. People with opinions and ideas. People with emotions and sometimes those emotions get damaged and worn out. When this happens, people leave to find something more refreshing. Or they stop volunteering, and the programming is left to others. The church is changing in ways we do not understand, yet we must change with it and make the most of it. Remember, Jesus did not preach in a building…he made those fall…and he preached on hillsides and lakes.

Secondly, the hurting that happens in the church is sometimes not intentional, and sometimes it is. Church Hurt is what clergy call this. Church hurt is something that can be resolved. According to Jesus, when we betray or hurt a brother or sister in Christ, we are to resolve it. Matthew 18:15-17 reads, “Members must settle their differences privately with each other. And if this fails, they are to seek help in resolving the dispute. If they listen to you, you have gained a brother or sister. If they do not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every charge may be established by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If they refuse to listen, tell it to the church. And if they refuse to listen to the church, let them be to you as a Gentile or tax collector.” We have forgotten this lesson taught by Jesus and that is why the church is changing so much.

Lastly, God gets blamed for so many things it truly is not fair to Him. However, I have always believed God has big shoulders and we can take everything to Him. Yet, I wonder ho much we really to take to Him? We are proud people and forgot that He gave us free-will and told us to be fruitful and multiply. The problem with that? We forgot how to be honorable to Him…the one who created us. The one who gave us not just one copy of the ten commandments, but two.

Friends we have some remembering to do and realize how things “used to be” is not how they are today. Let us not forget 9-11-01 or 1-6-22. God is crying for His people. Are you listening to Him?