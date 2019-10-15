Hancock County Little Theater Christmas Concert practice will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Britt United Methodist Church.

The next practice will be at 2:30 p.m. on the following Sunday, Nov. 3.

Diane Nall will be the director.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments