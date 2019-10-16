Charles City 3, Waukon 0
The Charles City volleyball team swept Waukon on Tuesday night, beating the Indians by set scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-14.
Sophomore Rachel Chambers led the team with 10 kills, to go along with six digs. Junior Toni Maloy had a team-high 14 digs, while junior Sarah Mitchell had 14 assists.
Junior Danielle Stock had an impressive six solo blocks on the night.
Charles City is now 13-23 on the year, and will play again on Saturday at New Hampton.
