Charles City 3, Waukon 0

The Charles City volleyball team swept Waukon on Tuesday night, beating the Indians by set scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-14. 

Sophomore Rachel Chambers led the team with 10 kills, to go along with six digs. Junior Toni Maloy had a team-high 14 digs, while junior Sarah Mitchell had 14 assists. 

Junior Danielle Stock had an impressive six solo blocks on the night. 

Charles City is now 13-23 on the year, and will play again on Saturday at New Hampton. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments