Charles City 3, Oelwein 0

The Charles City volleyball team beat Oelwein in straight sets on Tuesday night, as the Comets won by set scores of 25-21,25-9, and 25-16. 

The Comets improved to 11-22 on the season. They will play again on Monday, at Janesville. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments