Charles City 2, Clear Lake 1
Mason City 2, Charles City 0
The Charles City volleyball team split its night as part of a triangular match at Clear Lake, as the Comets beat the Lions 2-1, and fell to Mason City in two sets.
In the math against Clear Lake, senior Jennifer Martin had a team-high 10 kills, along with 10 assists, three digs, and four aces. Senior Alex Litterer led the 11 digs, while Toni Maloy was close behind with 10.
In the loss to Mason City, the Comets lost by set scores of 25-20, and 25-22. Danielle Stock had a team-high six kills.
The Comets will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Osage.
