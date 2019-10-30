Charles City 3, Center Point-Urbana 1

The Charles City volleyball team punched its ticket to the Class 4A, Region 6 championship game on Tuesday, with a tight, tense win in four sets over Center Point-Urbana.

The Comets continued their stretch of hot volleyball, and have now won five straight matches dating back to Oct. 19. 

The Stormin' Pointers won the first set 25-23, but the Comets came back for a 25-22 win in set two, and then won the final two frames for a four-set win. With the win, the Comets improved to 19-25 on the season. 

They will play at West Delaware on Monday for the regional title. 

