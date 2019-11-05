West Delaware 3, Charles City 0
The Charles City volleyball team lost to No. 5 West Delaware in the Class 4A, Region 6 finals, as the Hawks took down the Comets, three sets to none.
The Hawks won by set scores of 25-12, 25-16, and 25-10.
Charles City ends its season with a 19-26 overall record. West Delaware (39-5) will play No. 4 Waverly- Shell Rock (46-6) on Nov. 12 in the opening round of the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.