West Delaware 3, Charles City 0

The Charles City volleyball team lost to No. 5 West Delaware in the Class 4A, Region 6 finals, as the Hawks took down the Comets, three sets to none. 

The Hawks won by set scores of 25-12, 25-16, and 25-10.

Charles City ends its season with a 19-26 overall record. West Delaware (39-5) will play No. 4 Waverly- Shell Rock (46-6) on Nov. 12 in the opening round of the state tournament. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments