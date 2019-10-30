Charles City 3, Center Point-Urbana 1
The Charles City volleyball team punched its ticket to the Class 4A, Region 6 championship game on Tuesday, with a tight, tense win in four sets over Center Point-Urbana.
The Comets continued their stretch of hot volleyball, and have now won five straight matches dating back to Oct. 19.
The Stormin' Pointers won the first set 25-23, but the Comets came back for a 25-22 win in set two, and then won the final two frames for a four-set win. With the win, the Comets improved to 19-25 on the season.
They will play at West Delaware on Monday for the regional title.
Dike-New Hartford 3, Forest City 0
The Forest City volleyball team saw its regional title hopes come to an end on Tuesday night, as the Indians fell to Dike-New Hartford in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinals in straight sets,
The Wolverines won by set scores of 25-14, 25-11, and 25-20.
No. 4-ranked Dike-New Hartford will play No. 13 Union on Monday in the regional championship game.
Humboldt 3, Algona 0
The Algona volleyball team fell in three sets to Humboldt in the Class 3A, Region 2 semifinals on Tuesday night. The Wildcats won by set scores of 25-18, 25-21, and 25-19.
With the loss, Algona finished up at 21-20 on the season. Humboldt will play Kuemper Catholic on Monday in the regional championship.
