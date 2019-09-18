Charles City 3, Decorah 1

The Charles City volleyball team bounced back from a tough first set to score a victory over Decorah. The Comets fell in the first set by a score of 25-18, and then won the final three sets 20-28, 25-22, and 25-13. 

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Comets, who are now 5-9 on the season. 

Charles City will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Dike High School. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments