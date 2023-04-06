The Charles City Community School Board has approved the appointment of Jeromiah Bliss as high school principal and Dan Phipps as elementary school principal, according to a press release from the district.

Bliss is the current assistant high school principal in the Clear Lake Community School District, where he develops intervention strategies to support struggling students, and also hires and develops staff towards district and state initiatives. He previously served as the seventh-12th grade principal in the North Tama County CSD.

Previously, Phipps was assistant building principal of Mason City High School, and was named Outstanding Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year for the State of Iowa in 2021.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome both Jeromiah Bliss and Dan Phipps to our school district community,” said Superintendent Anne Lundquist in the release. “Both are highly talented, driven, and dedicated professionals and administrators who will undoubtedly continue to lead our students to success. We look forward to seeing the impact these two leaders will have on our high school and elementary school moving forward.”

Bliss holds a master’s degree in educational administration with a principal endorsement from Northwestern College in Orange City. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in kindergarten-6th grade elementary education from Upper Iowa University.

“I am excited for my family to move into Charles City and embark on our journey as Comets,” said Bliss. “The opportunity to serve students, staff, parents, and community is humbling and not overlooked. I look forward to the task at hand, and will give it my all.”

Phipps holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

“I am excited to serve as the next principal at Lincoln Elementary,” said Phipps. “I believe all students can achieve their full potential, and I will be committed to supporting their learning at Lincoln Elementary. I have been in education for over 20 years and in the reserves for over 15 of those years. My wife and I live just outside of Charles City. We love living here and look forward to many more years here. We enjoy the outdoors together, fishing, hunting, and hiking. I’m excited to join the district and look forward to getting started.”

Pending board approval, Bliss will begin serving July 1, and Phipps will start June 12 to assist with the transition and to participate in leadership development and professional development.