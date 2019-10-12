Independence 30, Charles City 7

The Charles City football team lost to Independence by a score of 30-7 on Friday, the Comets' third straight loss, as they fell to 2-5 on the season. 

The Comets will play their final two games of the season at home, beginning next week against West Delaware. 

