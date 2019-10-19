West Delaware 47, Charles City 7

The Charles City football team lost to West Delaware by a score of 47-7 on Friday, as the Comets dropped their fourth straight game to fall to 2-6 on the season. 

Charles City will finish up its season on Friday, against Waverly-Shell Rock. 

