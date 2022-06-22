Charles City Challenge Whitewater Festival June 24-26

Join the excitement as paddlers return to Iowa’s first whitewater course for the 10th annual Charles City Challenge Whitewater Festival. The event kicks off on Friday, June 24, with a practice day. There will be a river clean-up from 1-3 p.m., followed by a River Surfing Clinic from 4-6 p.m. Registration for Whitewater Events begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the band shell near the Charles City Public Library. A $35 participant fee covers event registration, one t-shirt and entry for prize drawing. Medals will be awarded to top place finishers. Paddling events are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will run consecutively until finished.

The Cardboard Boat & Hooligan Race will also take place on Saturday. Teams are invited to float inner tubes, inflatable rafts, or cardboard boats through the course for fastest times, with Chamber Cash prizes awarded. This contest is free to enter and open to the public. Teams can pre-register at the Chamber office or sign up on the day of the event. Additional activities taking place on Saturday will be hidden rocks, a scavenger hunt, and book walk for the kids. There will be a DJ and cookie dough treats on-site, along with some whitewater-related vendors. Sunday, June 26, brings a “Sunday Funday” day of paddling.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

