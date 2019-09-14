Charles City 14, Union Community 6

The Charles City football team got its first win of the season, as the Comets beat Union Community by a score of 14-6. 

The Comets offense was centered around running the ball. Junior Alec Staudt threw four passes, all for incompletions. Junior Trevor Heitz led the charge, rushing the ball for 103 yards on 19 carries, with one touchdown. Staudt also showed off his legs, running for 82 yards on 16 carries, with a touchdown of his own. 

The Comets' defense had a good showing, as Jeremiah Chapman got an interception, while Staudt and sophomore Tino Tamayo each recovered a fumble. 

Charles City is now 2-1 on the season, and will play next Friday, at Oelwein. 

