The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Moonlight Bike Ride at 10 p.m., Saturday, August 2, along a 10 mile loop in downtown Mason City.
Registration is $25 for adults or $50 for a family. The fee includes a midpoint water and snack, and breakfast after the ride.
Riders should begin meeting in the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall at 8:30 p.m. Everyone will receive bike lights, but all bikes should be equipped with proper safety gear. Helmets are required.
Register by phone at 641-423-5724 or by email at @kweitzel@masoncityia.com. Late signup will be permitted the night of the ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.