Moonlight bike weblogo

CORRECTION: A brief in Thursday's edition of the Globe Gazette had the incorrect day the ride. We are reprinting them below.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Moonlight Bike Ride at 10 p.m., Friday, August 2, along a 10 mile loop in downtown Mason City. 

Registration is $25 for adults or $50 for a family. The fee includes a midpoint water and snack, and breakfast after the ride.

Riders should begin meeting in the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall at 8:30 p.m. Everyone will receive bike lights, but all bikes should be equipped with proper safety gear. Helmets are required. 

Register by phone at 641-423-5724 or by email at @kweitzel@masoncityia.com. Late signup will be permitted the night of the ride.  

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

Load comments