 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CG Public Health employee awarded with state award

  • 0
CG Public Health

The Cerro Gordo Public Health building in Mason City. 

 Zachary Dupont Globe Gazette

Public Health Strategist Alyse DeVries from CG Public Health was honored by members of the Iowa Public Health Association (IPHA) with the 2022 Emerging Leader Award. DeVries received the ward on Tuesday in conjunction with the Public Health Conference of Iowa held in Ames.

The award recognizes an individual who has exhibited public health leadership in Iowa through advocacy, community involvement, and/or program innovation as a student or early career professional says a release. DeVries was nominated by coworker Kelli Gerdes.

As Public Health Strategist, DeVries uses her skills and expertise in guiding department programs and services into the future to address the population health needs of the community.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News