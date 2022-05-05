CG Public Health employee awarded with state award

Public Health Strategist Alyse DeVries from CG Public Health was honored by members of the Iowa Public Health Association (IPHA) with the 2022 Emerging Leader Award. DeVries received the ward on Tuesday in conjunction with the Public Health Conference of Iowa held in Ames.

The award recognizes an individual who has exhibited public health leadership in Iowa through advocacy, community involvement, and/or program innovation as a student or early career professional says a release. DeVries was nominated by coworker Kelli Gerdes.

As Public Health Strategist, DeVries uses her skills and expertise in guiding department programs and services into the future to address the population health needs of the community.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

