CG Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with MercyOne North Iowa

A partnership between CG Public Health and MercyOne North Iowa has resulted in a plan for an additional point of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Cerro Gordo County.
Interested individuals will now be able to sign up to be notified when COVID-19 vaccination opportunities arise through a list that will be maintained by MercyOne North Iowa. This list is open to the public and isn't limited to MercyOne North Iowa patients.
To be placed on the vaccine interest list, individuals can complete a secure form found at: www.MercyOne.org/vaccinealert.
"As vaccine supply increases, CG Public Health will allocate doses to MercyOne North Iowa to vaccinate those on the waiting list; MercyOne will contact eligible patients by phone and offer an appointment. If you do not respond on the first attempt to reach you, the appointment time will be given to the next person on the list. MercyOne North Iowa will attempt to contact you the next time vaccine is available," a press release from CG Public Health explained.
Being on MercyOne's vaccine interest list does not mean a person can't receive a COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere. The CG Public Health release encourages people to continue pursuing additional vaccination options, which includes CG Public Health's own sign-up.
Until COVID-19 vaccines is more widely available, CG Public Health recommends continuing to practice COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including wearing a mask or face covering, social distancing from those outside your household, washing your hands frequently with soap and water and staying home when you feel sick.