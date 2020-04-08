Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Stay home on Easter, wear cloth masks in public, Mason City CSD update

Wednesday, April 8
Data Snapshot:
- 1,145 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (4/8/2020).
- 13 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (4/8/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases: (18-40) = 2 cases, (41-60) = 6 cases, (61-80) = 5 cases
- 27 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 797 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/07/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. For more information about COVID-19, please visit CG Public Health’s website at cghealth.com. Follow CG Public Health on Facebook and Twitter (@CGPublicHealth).
Health update
The CDC recently issued new guidance and now recommends that the general public wear cloth masks when in public places. Studies have concluded that while homemade masks may not offer as much protection as surgical masks or N95s, they could still reduce, but not eliminate, the transmission of germs. Due to this new evidence, wearing cloth face coverings/masks in public places where social distancing measures are difficult (like grocery stores and pharmacies) can be done to help further slow the spread of COVID-19. Experts believe masks or face coverings can be useful, not for people trying to avoid the virus, but for people who already have it, given evidence that people infected with coronavirus can be contagious before they show symptoms. The Iowa Department of Public Health has released some guidance on how to easily make your cloth mask coverings.
Stay home this Easter
COVID-19 responding entities and health officials are urging the public to stay home, especially this Easter. "We recognize this is a huge sacrifice for you to not see your family over Easter, or not attend a church service in the park, but it is so important to heed the message to ‘stay home when at all possible’. This is the best method to combat this virus. It is understandable that you are getting tired of social distancing, but these next few weeks are crucial to flatten the curve and conserve healthcare resources," said Emily Dunbar, public information officer at CG Public Health. Instead, you can explore options such as having dinner with your family over Zoom or another technology platform to celebrate. Stay home this Easter to keep everyone in your family safe.
Mason City Schools Voluntary Educational Enrichment Opportunity Plan
This week MCCSD is developing and communicating plans for a Voluntary Educational Enrichment Opportunities for students while the school is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday April 13, 2020, you will find a link to the available resources on the MCCSD’s web site. If you do not have the ability to access digital content, please contact the building principal to request printed materials. For more information like Chromebook pick up and times, visit masoncityschools.org.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
