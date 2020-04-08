Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Stay home on Easter, wear cloth masks in public, Mason City CSD update

Wednesday, April 8

The CDC recently issued new guidance and now recommends that the general public wear cloth masks when in public places. Studies have concluded that while homemade masks may not offer as much protection as surgical masks or N95s, they could still reduce, but not eliminate, the transmission of germs. Due to this new evidence, wearing cloth face coverings/masks in public places where social distancing measures are difficult (like grocery stores and pharmacies) can be done to help further slow the spread of COVID-19. Experts believe masks or face coverings can be useful, not for people trying to avoid the virus, but for people who already have it, given evidence that people infected with coronavirus can be contagious before they show symptoms. The Iowa Department of Public Health has released some guidance on how to easily make your cloth mask coverings.