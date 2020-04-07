Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: case numbers, thermometer donations, local business help line
  • Updated
Tuesday, April 7

Data Snapshot (as of April 6):

  • 1,048 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa
    • 12 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo
      • Age Ranges of lab confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo:
        • 18-40 years: 2 cases
        • 41-60 years: 5 cases
        • 61-80 years: 5 cases
  • 26 deaths in Iowa
    • 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
  • 761 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit

 A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. For more information about COVID-19, please visit CG Public Health’s website at cghealth.com. Follow CG Public Health on Facebook and Twitter (@CGPublicHealth).

Health update

Thermometer donation dates have been extended due to a continued need in Cerro Gordo County. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and Clear Lake Police Department are accepting non-mercury thermometers until April 10, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If you are unable to bring the thermometer to a drop-off site, call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 for pick-up.

Business update

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and Small Business Development Center (SBDC), plus other community partners, have established a help line for small businesses seeking assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Iowa Small Business Help Line will have information regarding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and other funding programs. North Iowa business owners may call (641) 422-4737 Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm, or email at cares@niacc.edu. More information and resources can be found at https://www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/covid-19-resources-updates/.

The Pappajohn Center and SBDC staff will guide businesses through the matrix of current available resources and connect them to key professionals or organizations who are best able to help them. Businesses are recommended to apply for Federal and State programs first. A local grant program for Cerro Gordo businesses is forthcoming – the North Iowa Corridor, the Cities of Clear Lake and Mason City, and Cerro Gordo County are working to establish the North Iowa Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund. Pre-applications open Wednesday, April 8. Details and applications can be found at http://www.northiowacorridor.com/recoveryfund/.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.

