Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: case numbers, thermometer donations, local business help line

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and Small Business Development Center (SBDC), plus other community partners, have established a help line for small businesses seeking assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Iowa Small Business Help Line will have information regarding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and other funding programs. North Iowa business owners may call (641) 422-4737 Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 4:00pm, or email at cares@niacc.edu . More information and resources can be found at https://www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/covid-19-resources-updates/ .

The Pappajohn Center and SBDC staff will guide businesses through the matrix of current available resources and connect them to key professionals or organizations who are best able to help them. Businesses are recommended to apply for Federal and State programs first. A local grant program for Cerro Gordo businesses is forthcoming – the North Iowa Corridor, the Cities of Clear Lake and Mason City, and Cerro Gordo County are working to establish the North Iowa Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund. Pre-applications open Wednesday, April 8. Details and applications can be found at http://www.northiowacorridor.com/recoveryfund/.