Cerro Gordo County supervisors hear pipeline updates

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors received an update Tuesday from representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions on its proposal to place a carbon capture pipeline through 680 miles of the state, which includes about 28 miles of Cerro Gordo County.

”Because of the strong ties between the ag industry and the ethanol industry, especially in Iowa, where 57% of corn grown goes to the ethanol plants …the ethanol plants will be able to sell to the growing markets, that we do expect to continue to grow, then the corn producers will be able to sell their corn for a premium,” said Summit representative Kaylee Langrell, of Turnkey Logistics, in explaining why this project is important. “The whole goal is to keep corn and ethanol viable into the future.”

Langrell said that as of October 19 it was at around 65% of easement miles acquired in Cerro Gordo County. In the state of Iowa they have already acquired almost 55% of easement miles.

She said that the almost $50 million in total investment from Summit Carbon Solution would result in about $1.9 million in incoming tax revenue for the county as a first-year estimate. “We did have these numbers run by Ernst & Young, and they are based on the total construction and operations cost of the project,” Langrell said.

County supervisor Chris Watts said many of the people he has spoken with are concerned about the issue of eminent domain.

“We don’t like eminent domain either. It’s a long process, it’s costly. We want to avoid it. Our goal is 100% voluntary acquisition,” Langree said. She said things have picked up In Cerro Gordo County and they are fairly confident that they won’t have any issues.

“Eminent domain is a necessary evil sometimes when there are title issues. It doesn’t matter, you could have any person [who] may have the right to that land sign an easement that’s not valid under law. That’s when we’d be okay with using it, it’s a time we’d probably have to use it, and that’s why we would have to use it to get this project done.”

In Cerro Gordo County, the pipeline would run from west to east, right along County Road B-43. Summit says it hopes to start construction of the pipeline late in the summer of 2023.

In other business County Auditor Adam Wedmore reported that Eric Whipple was accepted into the county’s payroll as the new Emergency Management Agency Director. Whipple, the former Charles City Fire Chief, will be replacing Steve O’Neil, who is retiring.

During a public hearing the Supervisors approved an ordinance establishing a local option sales and service tax applicable to the incorporated areas of Mason City, Clear Lake, Dougherty, Merservy, Plymouth, Rock Falls, Swaledale, Thornton and Ventura and in the unincorporated areas of Cerro Gordo County.