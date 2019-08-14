Monarch butterfly

A monarch butterfly perches on a flower.

Cerro Gordo County Conservation is offering a guided walk at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Wilkinson Park in Rock Falls.

The walk will be led by volunteer Katie Byerly, focusing on the area's native wildflowers. Participants will meet at the covered bridge at the south end of the park.

It is recommended to bring a bottle of water and wear long pants, good walking shoes, insect repellent, and sunscreen. 

The activity is for all ages, and free of charge. Registration is preferred. Call Lime Creek Nature Center at 641-423-5309 for more information.

