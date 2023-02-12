In a press release, it was announced that the local CENTURY 21 Preferred, was awarded with the Quality Service Pinnacle Award.

The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award, an office must receive completed customer surveys with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for 2 consecutive years.

The office also received the Per-Person Productivity Award and the President’s Award. The President’s Award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System offices that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year, the release said.

The CENTURION Award is presented to CENTURY 21 System offices that achieve or surpass sales production of 490 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.