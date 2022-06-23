Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health warns of electrocution risk

It is difficult to protect yourself from a hazard you don’t recognize. On the farm, electrocution claims the lives of approximately 62 agricultural workers each year (www.electrocution.com), people die in fires caused by faulty electrical systems, people are injured through electrical shocks and burns, and property is damaged or destroyed due to incidents involving electricity.

Identifying electrocution hazards in an agricultural setting is one of the aims of Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH). This University of Nebraska Medical Center group (https://www.unmc.edu/publichealth/feedyard/) is conducting two research projects (funded by National Institutes of Occupational Safety and Health) that are designed to make a positive impact on the sustainability of cattle feedyards through increased safety and health efforts.

Overhead power lines are a common source for on-farm electrocution fatalities. Lines may have been installed without insulation or the insulation may have worn off due to exposure from weather. The safest approach to working around overhead power lines is to assume that they are bare.

Unlike birds, that can sit on a power line without any consequence, when humans touch overhead lines, they are in contact with the ground at the same time. This gives the electricity a channel to flow through, which results in electrocution. Other common electrocution hazards on the farm include degradation of electrical wire insulation from rodents, weathering, etc.; improper wiring, corrosion of electrical connections, moving irrigation pipes, using electricity in dusty conditions found inside agricultural buildings, and more. Farm equipment that’s often involved in overhead power line contact includes tractors with front-end loaders, portable grain augers and elevators, dump trucks, feed trucks, irrigation pipes, equipment with antennas, and folding implements.

When using dump trucks, the operator should be aware of the location of overhead power lines before raising the bed and should not move the truck or trailer while the bed is in the raised position. Areas with overhead lines should be clearly marked. Typically, if a raised bed contacts a power line, the operator will not be at risk as long as they remain inside the vehicle, because the tires provide insulation.

However, if anyone standing on the ground touches the dump truck or trailer while it’s in contact with overhead lines, that person could be electrocuted. A loader tractor or telescopic load may be used to handle hay. Because booms on these types of equipment may reach as high as overhead power lines, hay should not be stored under power lines.

Additional safety practices around electrical power include:

Choose a route on your farm site that avoids potential contact with overhead power lines. Never touch a power line. Contact your local power company if an incident occurs. Never use ladders around power lines. Contact your power company to determine the height of power lines on your farm site. Review safety measures with all individuals working on our farm, whether full-time, part-time, seasonal, or voluntary. Remember that even non-metallic objects such as tree limbs, ropes, and straw can conduct electricity. Install and use electrical safety devices. Check the condition of all power cords and devices and repair or replace as necessary. Make sure power is disconnected before working on any electrical device. Use double insulated tools, which put an additional barrier between you and electricity. Use waterproof, dustproof, and even explosion proof electrical boxes, outlets, and motors in uniquely troublesome environments of livestock facilities.

Funding for this educational article comes from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.