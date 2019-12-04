Central Springs 43, Clear Lake 27

The Central Springs wrestling team opened its season with a home victory against Clear Lake on Tuesday. 

The Panthers' 13 take down points and 7 escape points made the difference against the Lions. Central Springs posted 8 match wins against Clear Lake's 6.

Central Springs will host a varsity quad on Thursday. Clear Lake's next match is Saturday for a tournament at St. Ansgar.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments