Central Springs 43, Clear Lake 27
The Central Springs wrestling team opened its season with a home victory against Clear Lake on Tuesday.
The Panthers' 13 take down points and 7 escape points made the difference against the Lions. Central Springs posted 8 match wins against Clear Lake's 6.
Central Springs will host a varsity quad on Thursday. Clear Lake's next match is Saturday for a tournament at St. Ansgar.
