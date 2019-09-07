Central Springs 6, North Butler 0
The Central Springs football team won a low-scoring game over North Butler, by a 6-0 score. The win was the Panther's first victory of the season. For North Butler, the loss dropped the team to 1-1.
Central Spring will play next Friday at West Fork, while North Butler will play at Dike-New Hartford.
