Central Springs 6, North Butler 0

The Central Springs football team won a low-scoring game over North Butler, by a 6-0 score. The win was the Panther's first victory of the season. For North Butler, the loss dropped the team to 1-1.

Central Spring will play next Friday at West Fork, while North Butler will play at Dike-New Hartford.

