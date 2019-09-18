Central Springs 3, Rockford 0
The Central Springs volleyball team scored a win with a sweep of Rockford on Tuesday night, as the Panthers beat the Warriors by scores of 25-14, 25-17, and 25-21.
Junior Ellacyn Coleman had 14 kills in the match. Junior Kayley Kelley led the team with 21 kills, along with 8 digs. Senior Ashley Howe had a team-high 19 digs.
The win was the sixth straight win for the Panthers, while Rockford lost their fourth match in their past five.
