Voters of the Central Springs school district defeated a ballot measure by just nine votes in a special election held on Monday.

The results will deny the district a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) that would have imposed an income surtax to aid the district in costs for improved school safety, playgrounds, career and technical education equipment, transportation, technology and other improvements.

The measure reads that monies from the levy would be used "...for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students."

Speaking after the election, Central Springs superintendent Darwin Lehman said, “While we are disappointed the PPEL did not receive majority support at the polls, we remain committed to providing a quality education for our students. The school board will reconvene soon to determine the best solution and next steps for our district. We appreciate everybody coming out to vote, we'll take the information from the election and go back to the table to determine what our next steps are, if any."

The funding would have funneled an estimated $6.5 million in revenue to the district for those above-mentioned expenditures. The taxed amount would have not exceeded $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed property value for the next 10 years.

“Providing a high-quality education for all students is our highest priority,” said Lehman in a statement ahead of the vote. “To do that, we need to continually ensure our buildings are safe and updated to provide the optimal learning environment for students. This funding will allow us to do that and address several projects over the next 10 years, including playground updates on both campuses, a shop expansion and a potential greenhouse to support the growing CTE and vocational agriculture programs and a new wrestling room.”

In four precincts in Worth, Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Mitchell counties, 357 voted in favor and 366 voted against to defeat the measure.

This would have raised the tax rate by an estimated 42 cents per $1,000. A similar increase of 67 cents per $1,000 was also rejected by the district's voters in 2011.

“Central Springs is one of the 52 of 327 districts in Iowa to not have a voter approved PPEL (VPPEL) and all of our surrounding districts have voter approved PPEL," said Lehmann.