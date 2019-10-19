South Winneshiek 66, Central Spring 14

The Central Springs football team got beaten badly by South Winn on Friday, as the Panthers fell to 3-5 on the season with a 66-14 loss. 

Central Springs will finish up its regular season next Friday, with a home game against Saint Ansgar. 

