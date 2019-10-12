Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10

The Central Springs football team beat Nashua-Plainfield by 10 points on Friday night, as the Panthers snapped their two-game losing streak. 

With the win, Central Springs improved to 3-4 on the season. The Panthers will play on the road next week, at South Winneshiek. 

