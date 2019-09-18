The 16th Annual Ethnic Lunch will be held 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Mason City’s Central Park.
The event is presented by the North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team, along with Main Street Mason City, and will feature cultural exhibits, ethnic food, genealogy displays, and live music from Cucho Madero.
A number of food vendors will be on hand with dishes representing Mexico, Germany, Philippines, Greece, Norway, England, and Italy. There will also be a variety of dessert selections, soda, and water.
Food tokens will be used as currency and will be available for $1 each.
The North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team lists its motto as “Appreciate our differences. Take responsibility for our prejudices. Think regionally, focus locally.”
Central Park is located at the intersection of East State Street and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
