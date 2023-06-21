Central Gardens of North Iowa, 800 Second St. N. in Clear Lake, is hosting a 2023 Summer Garden Party from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

This year’s theme is “I went to a Garden Party to reminisce with my old friends.”

Come and enjoy live music by Mr. Jeff Music and plenty of food – barbeque pork, salad, beans, fruit kabobs, desserts, and beverages. Take part in a live auction in support of operations at Central Gardens.

These beautiful Gardens exist thanks to the generosity and support of community members and donors, and this is our biggest annual fundraiser. We appreciate all the support we can get.

Tickets are $40 in advance and can be purchased online. Tickets will also be available for $45 at the Central Gardens gates the day of the event. You can reserve a table for 8 for $250.

Tickets are available at https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation

Central Gardens of North Iowa is located at 800 Second St. N. in Clear Lake.