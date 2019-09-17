On Tuesday May 21, at 10 a.m. Deb Schmitt and Wayne Kreitzer hosted the Cedar Valley Retired School Personnel Association brunch.
Amy Bouska, from Cresco, spoke to us about Climate Change. Amy gave us each a very nice hand-out showing how Cresco has been a “NOAA cooperative weather station” at the Wastewater Treatment Plant since 1937. It included charts on coldest winters and accumulated winter seasonal severity index. Some of the data goes back 125 years, showing average high and low temperatures and precipitation. Humidity has been on a steady rise yearly. Plant hardiness zones are moving further north, causing the Corn Belt to move north. The Iowa DNR reports that climate change has increased precipitation, increased frequency of precipitation extremes to lead to flooding, increase of 8 percent more precipitation from 1873 to 2008, a larger increase in precipitation in eastern Iowa then in western Iowa, higher temperatures, long-term winter temperatures have increased six times more than summer temperature, and nighttime temperatures have increased more than daytime temperatures since 1970. The side-effects include: favorable conditions for survival and spread of many unwanted pests and pathogens, plants are leafing out and flowering sooner, birds are arriving sooner in the spring, particular animals are now being sighted further north, increases in heart and lung problems from increasing air pollutants of ozone and fine particles enhanced by higher temperatures, and an increased prevalence of asthma and allergies. There is hope… by converting to solar or wind generated electricity and reducing waste, there is hope.
The meeting was called to order by President Jan Kreitzer, with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Guest Paul Greenfield.
Kathleen Spillman handed out the minutes. Minutes were approved as read.
Janice Pesek gave the treasurer's report. Report was approved.
Women in Prison Storybook Project: Marilyn Kuennen will deliver the collected books to the Iowa nurses. Carol Burnikel made a motion to send $100 with the books, so the prison program could purchase other needed items. Kathy Spillman seconded. Motion passed.
Howard County Fair Spelling Bee will be Thursday, June 27, at 4:00 p.m. There will be four division levels: grades K-3, 4-8, 9-12 and adult. All non-winning participants will receive a 50¢ piece. Winner’s will get $10 and second place will receive $5.00. Charlotte moved to give $100 for the Spelling Bee. Motion carried.
Dubuque District 3 Meeting is Thursday, May 23 in Oelwein. Those attending will be Charlotte, Dianne, Ruth, Jan, Wayne, Kathy and Marilyn.
Reminder that local and/or state dues are due by October 1, 2019.
2019-20 Program booklets will be revised as needed.
All CVRSP officers agreed to retain their office for one year, minimum.
Volunteer hours: General 204, Education 115. Total volunteer hours 319.
Charlotte Kirkegaard enlightened us with Humor and Health. "Stop worrying about the potholes in life and enjoy the journey. "Experience is a wonderful thing. It enables you to recognize a mistake when you make it again.” “Don’t brood over your troubles…. you’ll only hatch them.” “There is a great power in words…if you don’t string too many of them together.” “If God had intended us to follow recipes, He wouldn’t have given us grandmothers.” Healthy Hints: #1 Drink more water; #2 Schedule your yearly Physical; #3 Walk 30 minutes a day; #4 Pray a prayer of Thanks daily; #5 Take the stairs!; #6 Eat lots of Fruits and Vegetables; #7 Get plenty of rest; #8 Try a new hobby or interest; #9 Visit a museum or nature center; #10 Pay off an overdue bill; #11 Laugh until you cry!
Next meeting will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at noon at the Windy Caff, Riceville. Hosts are Janis Pesek (563-547-2577), and Jan Kreitzer. Please let Janis know by noon Friday, September 20, if you are bringing a guest or won’t be there.
Respectfully submitted,
Kathleen Spillman
