May 29, 2018
Tuesday May 29, 2018 10:00 a.m. brunch. Cedar Valley Retired School Personnel Association business meeting minutes.
Program: An informative presentation on Mobile Mamma, given by Christy Teslow and Rebecca Pierce, who talked about cell phone addictions and programs she has developed for all ages.
The meeting was called to order by President Jan Kreitzer, with the sound of the gavel followed by the Pledge to our flag.
Dianne Souder read the April minutes in Kathleen Spillman's absence. She also agreed to take minutes. Minutes were approved as read.
Janice Pesek gave the treasurer's report. Our jar has collected: $346.79 with a total balance of $966.96. Report was approved. Area Reports were minimal.
Unfinished Business: Women in Prison Storybook Project: Pam Spindler will give the collected books to Carol Burnikel who will see that Marilyn with Iowa nurses will take them.
New Business: Howard County Fair needs volunteers to staff the schoolhouse during the day and coordinate spelling bee in the afternoon and evening. Kathy Spillman needs $25 for award money. Some coins are rolled over from last year.
Dubuque District 3 Meeting was very successful (Aging with Dignity). six went from our chapter. George Holland, District 3 Coordinator, shared about the advantages of membership with insurance and other offers of IRSPA. The state meeting will be in Oelwein on October 3-4th. They are in the process of hiring a new IPERS lobbyist.
Reminder that local and/or state dues are due by October 1, 2018.
2018-19 Program booklets will be revised as needed.
It was decided to continue to charge $10.00 for our meals, $9.50 will go to Windy Caff and .50 will go towards our treasury.
Volunteer hours: 502 General, 56 Education. Total volunteer hours 558.
Charlotte Kirkegaard enlightened us with Humor and Health. "Some grow wiser, others only older". May and summer birthdays were sung to Kendra Kleespie, Evelyn Adamec, Bonnie Neubauer, Pam Spindler, Margaret Smolik, and Dianne Souder. We welcomed new member, Marilyn Kuenen.
Next meeting will be Monday, September 24, 2018 at noon at the Windy Caff, Riceville. Hosts are Carol Burnikel (563-547-3628), Bonnie Neubauer, and Marilyn Kuennen. Please let Carol know by noon Friday, September 21, if you are bringing a guest or won’t be there.
Respectfully submitted,
Dianne Souder VP
