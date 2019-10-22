The meeting of the Cedar Valley Retired School Personnel Association was called to order at noon on Monday, September 25, 2019, at the Windy Tree Caff by President Jan Kreitzer. Hosts were Jan Pesek and Jan Kreitzer. Jan Pesek read a prayer.
After a delicious roast beef luncheon, Jan Kreitzer brought the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance. There were 11 members and our speaker, Susie Balk, present.
Susie Balk gave a presentation of her crafting. She brought with her a Christmas tree, wreaths, and plaques that she has made and sells at craft shows. She is very talented.
The Secretary handed out the minutes of the May meeting. The minutes were approved.
The Treasurers Report was given by Jan Pesek. The report was approved as given.
Kathy reported on the winners of the Spelling Bee held during The Mighty Howard County Fair. Winners grades K-3: Alanna Schatz and Kaelynn Everson; 4-8: Clayton Thiele and Ryan Wilson; High School: Grace Schmitt and Chandler Vilmain; Adult: Susan Hageman and Kris Thiele.
Deb Schmitt collected more books to send to the Women in Prison Storybook project.
We were reminded that State and Local dues were due this month, so they could be sent to the State by October 1st.
Up-dated Cedar Valley booklets were handed out.
Fourth quarter newsletter article is due to Dawn Rogers by November 8th.
We sang Happy Birthday to Paula Greenfield, Margaret Smolik and Dianne Souder.
Charlotte gave us some words for thought. “The only thing people get on a silver plate is tarnish.” “Weather is a great metaphor for life … sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, and there is nothing you can do but carry an umbrella.” “You can take the day off, but you can’t put it back.” “A wise man knows everything; a shrewd man knows everyone.” “Enthusiasm is infectious, and so is the lack of it.” “Spaghetti can be eaten successfully if you inhale it like a vacuum cleaner.”
The meeting was declared adjourned at 2:15 p.m.
Volunteer Hours: General 951 Educational 465
The next meeting will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Committee Chairperson is Carol Burnikel and Bonnie Neubauer. Please notify Carol at 563-547-3628 by noon on Friday, October 25, if you are unable to attend or bringing a guest.
Kathleen Spillman, Secretary
