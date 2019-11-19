Minutes of October 28, 2019
The meeting of the Cedar Valley Retired School Personnel Association was called to order by Vice-President Dianne Souder. Hosts were Carol Burnikel, Marilyn Kuennen and Bonnie Neubauer (absent). Carol Burnikel led us in prayer.
After our luncheon, Dianne led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. There were 9 members and our guest speaker present.
Marilyn introduced our speaker, Jeb Becker from rural Cresco. When Jed quit dairy farming, he took up Bee Keeping. Jed brought parts to a hive and explained about bee keeping and the job of the queen, her drones and the worker bees. How they collect the pollen from flowers and deposit in the hive. He also explained the important role the bees play in pollenating our crops.
The Secretary handed out the minutes of the September meeting. The minutes were approved with the correction of Marilyn Kuennen’s name being added as hostess for October meeting.
The Treasurers Report was given by Kathy Spillman in Jan’s absence. The report was approved as given.
It was reported that Ila Lincoln is deceased, and that Bernie Young has moved to 914 Davidson Dr., Osage.
Books for the Iowa Prison Women’s Reading Program were brought in. We will continue to collect new or gently used books for this project.
Discussion was held on how we could use our money to benefit our communities. It was tabled to the November meeting.
Kathy reported on the IRSP annual meeting held the beginning of October in Dennison, that she attended along with Jan and Wayne Kreitzer. She went to a breakout session about the Orphan Trains after the Civil War. She learned that the children arrived at depots and were paraded for adoption. Anyone not selected went back on the train and to the next station. These children were reluctant to talk about their being on the Orphan Train because they would be bullied, shunned or teased for not having parents that wanted them or they were considered criminals.
She also went to a session on Senior Fraud. If someone calls you, NEVER confirm your identity by saying “Yes”, because the caller can then use your answer to steal your identity or run up your credit card bills. Never give out your personal information to anyone calling you. If information is needed, don’t take their number and call them back, look up their number on your bill, the back of your credit card or the phone book and call to confirm that the company is actually giving this offer. Social Security, the IRS and State of Iowa will not call you, they will contact you by mail only. If you have caller ID/Answering system, if you don’t recognize the name or number, just don’t answer the phone and let them leave a message.
George Holland was installed as President of the IRSPA. New Members will receive an IRSPA Membership card with AMBA Member Benefits and Discount listings on back of card from Robert Swanson, IRSPA Treasurer.
October 15 to December 7, 2019 is the time to review your 2020 Medicare Supplement and Drug plans and make changes.
We sang Happy Birthday to Deb Schmitt.
Charlotte shared with us the benefits of Dark Chocolate. It contains more cocoa and less sugar and fat per bite than other chocolates. About 20-30 grams (half a bar) of dark chocolate can help protect against heart disease, arthritis, and Type 2 diabetes.
Snacking is an “important dietary behavior”. It provides seniors with more nutrition; but you need to remember that overeating can cause excess weight. For healthy snacking remember *Portion out how much you want to eat; *Eat for satisfying hunger needs; *Be mindful of potential distractions (e.g., television); *Pre-make healthier snack alternatives (e.g., Granola bars, trail mix, popcorn, fruit or veggie bowl/salad); *Enjoy eating the food and keep a positive attitude (e.g., not feeling guilty, feeling satisfied and empowered); *Check in with your hunger/fullness feelings when eating; *Remember eating is a self-care.
“Money can buy time but not wisdom.” “Without dreams, there is no need to work.” “Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.” “There are three kinds of people in the world, the wills, the won’ts and the can’ts.” “Laughter is brightest where food is best.”
Volunteer hours reported in October were: General 278, Educational 68, Total 346. The meeting was declared adjourned at 1:38 p.m.
The next meeting will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Brunch. Committee Chairpersons are Ruth Sponheim, Charlotte Kirkegaard and Diane Souder. Please notify Charlotte by noon on Friday, November 22, if you are unable to attend or bringing a guest.
Kathleen Spillman, Secretary
