The Cedar Valley Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 State Street, south entrance, Osage.

Everyone is asked to bring their oldest quilt for show-and-tell.  Tell us your quilt’s story.

Refreshments will be served during the Social at Six beginning at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments