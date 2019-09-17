The Cedar Valley Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 State Street, south entrance, Osage.

Virginia Morrow of St. Ansgar will be on hand to present a trunk show of her beautiful Jacquard bed coverlets.

Refreshments will be served during the Social at Six beginning at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

