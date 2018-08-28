CEDAR FALLS | The Cedar River Watershed Coalition Steering Committee’s Fall 2018 Cedar River Watershed Coalition meeting, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6 at the Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.

The event is free and the public is invited to learn about the state of the Cedar River Watershed in the ten years since the catastrophic Flood of 2008.

Break-out tracks and presentations will highlight recent progress and examine where action is still needed to help achieve flood mitigation and water quality goals for the watershed. The meeting is of relevance to anyone with an interest in improved water quality and flood risk reduction.

The meeting will wrap up with a bus tour of the Dry Run Creek Watershed Project to highlight urban conservation practices. The tour will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. and the bus will return to Hartman Reserve by 3 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

If you would like to attend, please register by Thursday, Aug. 30. Register at Cedar River Watershed Coalition Meeting Signup or email Marybeth.stevenson@dnr.iowa.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments