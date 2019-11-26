Community Compassionate Concerns (CCC) is asking for the public’s support to provide food certificates to families in the Britt community this Christmas season.

CCC is a local-church member group who gives gift certificates for food.

Donations can be made out to CCC and mailed to Judy Fox, 2625 Grant Ave., Britt IA 50423.

For questions, call Imogene Burgardt at 641-843-3050.

