Actress Shari Belafonte introduces three classic movies as Turner Classic Movies' guest programmer this evening, beginning with Odds Against Tomorrow (1959), a film noir led by her legendary father, the late, great Harry Belafonte, who passed away April 25 at age 96. Directed by Robert Wise, Odds Against Tomorrow follows desperate losers who plan a bank robbery, with unexpected results. Robert Ryan, Shelley Winters, Ed Begley and Gloria Grahame co-star. Following that, Shari Belafonte will also introduce 1950's Harvey (pictured), the beloved comedy/drama starring Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart, Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Josephine Hull and maybe a giant rabbit (?); and La Cage aux Folles (1978), the Oscar-nominated Italian/French comedy production based on the 1973 play.