This acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1946 adaptation of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings' Pulitzer Prize-winning 1938 coming-of-age novel has become as much of a beloved, and tear-jerking, family classic as the book itself. Set in the backwoods of Florida in the late 19th century, the drama follows preteen Jody Baxter's (Claude Jarman Jr.) introduction into adult responsibilities and the often harsh "world of men" through his special relationship with a fawn that he discovers. The film won Oscars for its color cinematography and its art direction (interior decoration, color), and among its other nominations were Best Actor and Actress for Gregory Peck and Jane Wyman as Jody's parents.