This evening, Turner Classic Movies is featuring Western spoofs, starting with what i probably the most well known of the genre 1974's Blazing Saddles (pictured), Mel Brooks' Oscar-nominated comedy starring Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little in which a corrupt politician and a Black Sheri are at odds in an old frontier town that is about to be destroyed. Following that is Along Came Jones (1945), which follows an easygoing cowboy — played by Oscar winner Gary Cooper — who is mistaken for a notorious outlaw with a price on his head.