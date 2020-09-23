Carson vouches for COVID vaccine

DES MOINES — Ben Carson, the U.S. housing secretary and former neurosurgeon, said Tuesday that Americans should feel comfortable getting a COVID-19 vaccine once it is introduced.
Carson, in Iowa to highlight federal housing assistance for long-term senior care facilities, provided assurances that any COVID-19 vaccine that makes it to market will be safe, and that Americans should get the vaccine in order to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
More than 200,000 Americans have died of COVID-related causes during the global pandemic, including nearly 1,300 in Iowa.
President Donald Trump has in recent weeks said a COVID vaccine could be produced by the Nov. 3 election, a timeline that is at odds with experts who caution the process is likely to take much longer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week a vaccine could be proven safe and effective by November or December of this year, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cautioned a vaccine may not be available to the general public until the second or third quarter of 2021.
Because Trump has been pledging a more accelerated timeline for a COVID vaccine, experts have expressed concern that Trump could approve a vaccine before it is proven to be safe and effective.
Carson, while speaking to reporters Tuesday at Plymouth Place retirement community in Des Moines, gave his assurance that Americans will be able to trust a COVID vaccine approved by Trump and his administration.
“These things have to go through rigorous trials. They have to go through safety testing, efficacy testing, phase one, phase two, phase three trials. There’s no way to shortcut. There are boxes that have to be checked at each (phased) of the trial, and if you don’t check the box, it doesn’t move on to the next stage,” Carson said. “So that is not something that people need to be concerned about.”
Carson, who ran for president during the 2016 Republican primary, also recommended the COVID vaccine to anyone who may be hesitant to get it once it becomes available.
“I would say, ‘Would you rather continue with COVID-19 controlling your life? Or would you like to get to the other side of this and move on?’” Carson said. “It is true that with viral infections of this type, they do have a natural course. And, you know, given a long enough period of time, it would on its own go away. But obviously we don’t want to wait that long. We want to encourage it to move along.”
