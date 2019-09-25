It all started with a facetious sign asking for beer money in the background of a "GameDay" broadcast: "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished."
When real money began pouring into his Venmo account, Carson King announced he'd instead donate the contributions to Stead Family Children’s Hospital -- and that's when the pace really picked up.
King was all over national news. Both Anheuser-Busch and Venmo vowed to match the donations collected. King got his own Busch Light can. An ice cream shop in King's hometown started serving a Busch-flavored ice cream.
It didn't take long for the donations to reach a million dollars.
On Monday evening, reporter Aaron Calvin of the Des Moines Register was assigned to interview King for a profile.
As Calvin was working on the story on Tuesday, he was reviewing King's publicly visible social media posts, part of routine background check which profile subjects typically undergo. King isn't a politician, but people donating considerable amounts of money to his cause may potentially want to know if something questionable comes up during a background check.
In the search, Calvin had discovered two racist tweets.
So, the dilemma: to ignore the tweets, or to bring them into the article?
The tricky element was that King posted these things while he was sixteen. Eight years had passed since then. Were they impulsive or thoughtless, or did he agree with the sentiment behind what he said had been references to a segment on Tosh.0 at the time? And were those sentiments left behind?
Before making any decisions, Calvin went straight to the source: he asked King about the tweets. When questioned about them, King is said to have expressed remorse. The Des Moines Register hadn't yet decided what to do with the information; the article was still in the editing process.
After being questioned, King who decided to hold a news conference to discuss the tweets, which went about as well as one could hope. He addressed the nature of the tweets, calling them "hurtful and embarrassing," took responsibility for them and stated that he didn't want his past mistakes to affect the donations to the hospital.
“I am sharing this information tonight because I feel a responsibility to all of the people who have donated money,” King said. “I cannot go back and change what I posted when I was 16-years-old. I can apologize and improve every day and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”
After the news conference aired, Anheuser-Busch announced it would honor its pledge of over $350,000 to the children’s hospital but cut ties with King in future contexts.
Meanwhile, the Des Moines Register hadn't yet decided how to use this information. The article wasn't even published yet. It was still in the editing process, as executive editor Carol Hunter said in a statement. As it stood, the statement noted the tweets were at the bottom of their article.
Then ensued the real chaos. A campaign on change.org, which has now reached over 122,000 signatures, ordered the Des Moines Register to apologize to King on their front page.
The Des Moines Register has been nothing but kind in all of their coverage, and I appreciate the reporter pointing out the post to me. I want everyone to understand that this was my decision to publicly address the posts and apologize. I believe that is the right thing to do.— Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 25, 2019
To make things slightly more interesting, readers also discovered a handful of offensive tweets on Calvin's Twitter profile from around the same time period, which The Des Moines Register has since announced they are now investigating.
So many people got involved in this controversial conversation that Carson King was trending worldwide on Twitter Tuesday evening.
Regardless, the donation campaign is running until the end of September. Clear Lake doughnut shop South Shore Donut Co. has announced they'll be backing King's cause this Saturday.
Interested donors can still give to King's cause, or if they now feel uncomfortable doing so, there is always the option of making a direct donation to the hospital.
As of September 24, the contribution total had reached $1.13 million. The $2 million goal still stands.
Over 1.13 Million Dollars in total contributions for @UIchildrens after @BuschBeer and @venmo match! Do you think we can hit 2 Million by the end of the month? 🤔 #ForTheKids— Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 24, 2019
