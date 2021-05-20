Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES FUNDING: In the final hours of the 2021 Iowa legislative session, an amendment to establish a property levy to provide funding for emergency medical services was included in the standings bill, Senate File 619.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who said ambulance services have been asking for funding for 50 years, called it a “truly a generational change.”

Allowing local government to levy a property tax for EMS will help emergency responders, especially those in small towns and rural areas, meet the needs of their communities. Those services often rely on volunteers and fundraisers to be successful.

The legislation will allow for the creation of EMS districts with a board of directors that can levy an initial tax of not more than $1 per $1,000 of assessed value.

FREE SPEECH: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Thursday, including House File 744, which requires regents universities to protect First Amendment rights.