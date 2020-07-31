Capitol digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:
REVENUES DECLINE: Iowa tax revenues have declined nearly 11 percent since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Legislative Services Agency reported Friday.
From March 19 through July 30 for calendar years 2019 and 2020, net state tax revenue declined $350.4 million and 10.7 percent year-over-year.
However, fiscal analyst Jeff Robinson cautioned that not all of the change is a result of COVID-19. Much of the significant decrease resulted “not from the business closures, job losses and other impacts of COVID-19, but instead from the tax due date delays” instituted by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Revenue.
It will not be until the delayed tax payments have been deposited that the economic impact of recent events can be reasonably calculated, he said.
Key data in the fiscal update included a decline of nearly 12 percent, or $154.6 million, in individual income taxes over that period. Corporate income taxes declined $43.3 million, or more than 12 percent, and sales/use tax revenue fell by $41 million, nearly 5 percent. Fuel tax revenue was off by 5 percent, or $13.1 million.
With casinos closed for much of that time, gambling tax revenues fell nearly 60 percent or $67 million, LSA said.
NO BAILOUT: Nine Iowa Republican legislators signed a letter from the American Legislative Exchange Council and its partners telling Congress the idea of the federal government “bailing out” states would be harmful to taxpayers, federalism and ultimately the states themselves.
“While economic conditions remain dire due to government-mandated business closures during the pandemic, federal lawmakers have already granted a general $150 billion COVID-19 relief fund, a $30 billion education costs fund, a $45 billion disaster relief fund and more for state and local governments,” according to the letter that was signed by more than 200 legislators.
“We feel a federal bailout of state budgets would be counterproductive — rewarding states that have made poor financial decisions at the expense of those that have been fiscally responsible,” the letter continued.
The Iowa legislators signing the letter were: Sens. Charles Schneider, Des Moines; Zach Whiting, Spirit Lake; and Zach Nunn, Altoona; and Reps. Phil Thompson, Jefferson; Joe Mitchell, Mount Pleasant; Linda Upmeyer, Clear Lake; John Wills, Spirit Lake; Skyler Wheeler, Orange City; and Jeff Shipley, Birmingham.
GOOD BUDGETING: A study conducted by the accounting firm KPMG of the fiscal risk and resiliency of each state in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic found that Iowa is the most fiscally sound, most resilient state in the country when it comes to battling through COVID-19.
The study, commissioned by the Council of State Governments, weighed a number of factors, including percent of GDP by industry in each state, the expected reduction of state revenues, balance in each state’s rainy day fund, each state’s debt to income ratio, the solvency of each state’s pension system and each state’s unemployment trust fund, as well as each state’s cost per enrollee in Medicaid, and growth in K-12 education funding since the Great Recession.
The full report can be found at https://web.csg.org/COVID19/fiscalimpact/.
The findings validate the conservative budgeting practices Senate Republicans have implemented over the last four years, said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. The findings should make Iowans confident of “stable and predictable funding under Republican leadership,” he said.
Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette
Need to catch up on the news? Here are the stories our readers have read most this week:
A woman was killed in Clear Lake after an unattended, state-owned tractor rolled towards the beach area.
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
The Mason City Danzers have launched a TikTok challenge. Watch it here.
Partial human remains found in Mason City last week has been traced back to a missing person, police say.
Positive cases more than quintupled in July as testing at the local mobile unit, run by MercyOne North Iowa, went from 7,292 COVID-19 tests administered at the start of the month to 10,966 as of last count.
Firearms and money were also seized.
Here's everything you need to know about the four area teams and their quest to win state championships.
A Clear Lake business owner believes an ordinance the city is considering for the Sea Wall and Main Avenue City Dock will significantly disrup…
Mask use could save 700 by November, research shows.
Here's how some area school districts are planning on returning to school this fall.
Iowa officials are planning to issue fines and license suspensions in order to enforce social distancing requirements in bars and restaurants during the new coronavirus pandemic, a pair of state agencies announced Thursday.
Don't spit, cover up, social distance, and sanitize constantly.
Watch Gov. Kim Reynolds give updates on COVID-19 during today's press conference.
The Newman Catholic baseball team wins a lot of games, but it seems to enjoy causing its fans, coaches and players a little bit of worry in th…
With no counties currently above that threshold, at this point it appears all Iowa students are headed back to school in their district’s buildings this fall.
In the small town of Rockford, Scott Johnson is a public figure. After all, he’s the mayor, a Realtor and the former baseball coach of the War…
Sometimes in sports, the seemingly impossible can happen.
Iowa remains in the “red zone” for coronavirus spread, according to the latest White House report. Cerro Gordo County is in the "yellow."
"The goal of the VA is to provide high quality health care and in order to do that you have to have continuous improvement."
National touring act Drop Dead Dangerous will be performing virtually from the Surf Ballroom this Saturday, and audience members can tune in free of charge.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!