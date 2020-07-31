Capitol digest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:

REVENUES DECLINE: Iowa tax revenues have declined nearly 11 percent since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Legislative Services Agency reported Friday.

From March 19 through July 30 for calendar years 2019 and 2020, net state tax revenue declined $350.4 million and 10.7 percent year-over-year.

However, fiscal analyst Jeff Robinson cautioned that not all of the change is a result of COVID-19. Much of the significant decrease resulted “not from the business closures, job losses and other impacts of COVID-19, but instead from the tax due date delays” instituted by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Revenue.

It will not be until the delayed tax payments have been deposited that the economic impact of recent events can be reasonably calculated, he said.

Key data in the fiscal update included a decline of nearly 12 percent, or $154.6 million, in individual income taxes over that period. Corporate income taxes declined $43.3 million, or more than 12 percent, and sales/use tax revenue fell by $41 million, nearly 5 percent. Fuel tax revenue was off by 5 percent, or $13.1 million.