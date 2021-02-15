Capitol Digest: Workday approved, renewable fuels study, education grants and more

Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, said the governor made her decision following a “robust discussion” of the need.

VACANT SCHOOL DEMOLITION: A Senate Local Government subcommittee tabled a proposal to use earmarked school infrastructure money to help finance grants to demolish vacant school buildings in communities around Iowa.

SSB 1182 would have set up a grant program within the state Economic Development Authority to assist in removing vacant school buildings on property that then could be developed for other purposes.

Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of School Boards, objected to the program being funded from SAVE sales tax proceeds intended to finance school infrastructure products. Subcommittee member Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, agreed that “the funding source is wrong.”

Subcommittee chairman Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, said he was not ready to give up on the concept but conceded it might be better funded from RIIF infrastructure money or some other sources in agreeing not to move the bill out of subcommittee Monday.

STATE MISCELLANEOUS COSTS: Members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve more than $732,000 in emergency allocations and cost payments due to damages caused by weather, animals and vandals.