Capitol Digest: Workday approved, renewable fuels study, education grants and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:
WORKDAY APPROVED: A House committee rejected a Democratic amendment that would have voided $21 million for the first year of a contract for a computer system that would replace one that was called outdated, inefficient and requires 10 full-time and two part-time employees to operate.
The amendment failed on party-line vote despite the lack of answers to questions about why Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office entered into the contract without following the typical process of using a request for proposals and competitive bidding. The U.S. Treasury did not allow the expenditure of federal money for the system, so the governor’s office is asking the Legislature to approve $21 million from the general fund.
The bill, SF 284, was approved by the Senate on a party-line vote. If approved by the House, it will become law.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, didn’t deny the current system is expensive, but said that was no reason for lawmakers to approve a contract that “wasn’t inked and executed in a clearly transparent and fair manner for taxpayers.”
He was irritated Reynolds’ legislative liaison declined to attend legislative meetings to answer questions about the proposal, but was monitoring the Appropriations Committee virtually.
Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, said the governor made her decision following a “robust discussion” of the need.
VACANT SCHOOL DEMOLITION: A Senate Local Government subcommittee tabled a proposal to use earmarked school infrastructure money to help finance grants to demolish vacant school buildings in communities around Iowa.
SSB 1182 would have set up a grant program within the state Economic Development Authority to assist in removing vacant school buildings on property that then could be developed for other purposes.
Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of School Boards, objected to the program being funded from SAVE sales tax proceeds intended to finance school infrastructure products. Subcommittee member Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, agreed that “the funding source is wrong.”
Subcommittee chairman Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, said he was not ready to give up on the concept but conceded it might be better funded from RIIF infrastructure money or some other sources in agreeing not to move the bill out of subcommittee Monday.
STATE MISCELLANEOUS COSTS: Members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve more than $732,000 in emergency allocations and cost payments due to damages caused by weather, animals and vandals.
Nearly $178,000 in costs were caused by flooding and rain damage to state wildlife areas and another $159,000 related to erosion along the Iowa Communications Network, while hail damage to various state entities totaled $60,534. Another $62,448 in damage to the statewide ICN fiber optics network was related to rodent chews in Fayette, Muscatine and Tama counties.
The state incurred $73,250 in costs due to a Bobcat loader damaged in an electrical fire and $10,953 for an Iowa State Patrol vehicle damaged when a repair shop building collapsed.
Another $85,181 involved damage caused to 15 state vehicles in accidents involving deer.
The University of Iowa reported $66,125 in damage due to a mercury spill and sewer backup in two separate buildings, and a state facility in Tama County needed $31,905 to repair damage from last August’s derecho.
CIVIL RIGHTS HISTORY: The Department of Cultural Affairs on Monday unveiled a project that is documenting many of the “under-sung” heroes and overlooked sites that played a role in Iowa’s civil rights history.
The project is responsible for a new listing on the National Register of Historic Places that recognizes the home of a Black family who moved into an all-white neighborhood in Cedar Rapids in 1963 and a video series that will premiere at I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa — the annual African American cultural festival that will take place online Feb. 26 and 27.
A grant program enabled department staff to record oral-history interviews with the children of the late Percy and Lileah Harris, who recounted memories of integrating their neighborhood in Cedar Rapids. Those interviews bolstered the Harris House’s successful nomination for the National Register of Historic Places, which the National Park Service announced Feb. 5.
“Iowa’s African American population is relatively small but resilient, and there are many turning points when our state led the nation in its ongoing struggle for full and equal rights,” said Betty Andrews, who hosts the video series and leads both I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa and the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP.
For more information, visit iowaculture.gov/civilrights.
RENEWABLE FUELS STUDY: A study commissioned by renewable fuels advocates in Iowa says proposed legislation to require most Iowa gasoline contain at least 10 percent ethanol could support more than 3,500 new jobs by 2026.
The study was authored by ABF Economics and commissioned by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. It examined legislation introduced last week by Gov. Kim Reynolds that would require most gasoline sold in Iowa to contain at least 10 percent ethanol, with a potential bump to 15 percent in four years. The study also said the legislation would add more than $450 million to state GDP and roughly $182 million in new state and local tax revenue.
The governor’s proposal is scheduled to receive its first legislative hearing Wednesday in a House subcommittee.
IN-PERSON BONUS: The House Appropriations Committee approved a controversial $30 million school funding plan that would allocate additional money to some schools to offset the cost of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
The distribution would be based on how many days during the fall semester a school had students in the classroom.
HF 439 would provide $65 per student to every district excluding Des Moines public schools that for a time defied a state order for in-person instruction.
“There were added costs for those school districts that were in-person” regardless whether it was all-day or half-day, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, explained recently. “We wanted to step up and make sure that we can offset some of those costs.”
Opponents, including Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said the measure, which also was included in Senate language, was majority Republicans’ attempt to “settle a score with (Des Moines’) leaders because they decided to keep their kids safe through virtual instruction this year, defying radical Republicans.”
Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, D-Cedar Rapids, argued for an amendment to treat all schools the same, including districts such as Cedar Rapids, where in-person teaching was not possible because of the impact of the derecho in addition to the pandemic.
It failed 8-14. The bill was approved 14-8.
EDUCATION GRANTS: Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials with the state Department of Education on Monday awarded three $1 million competitive grants through the new Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary training and the workforce.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC), Indian Hills Community College and Waterloo Community Schools each won a $1 million grant to increase access to career academy programs in high-demand fields through new and expanded regional centers.
EICC’s grant will be used to create a new regional center in DeWitt to serve students from eight rural districts in Eastern Iowa.
Waterloo’s funds will be used to expand its career center, which serves seven surrounding school districts and three non-public schools.
Indian Hills will establish a new regional center in Centerville for seven southern Iowa school districts.
More information on the Career Academy Incentive Fund is available at the following web address: educateiowa.gov/adult-career-and-community-college/career-and-technical-education/career-academy-incentive-fund?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.