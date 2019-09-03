Candidate filing for city and school offices began on August 26, 2019 for the upcoming city and school election to be held on November 5, 2019.
Candidates interested in filing for the school elections will file with the school secretary of the respective school. The filing deadline for the school elections is 5 p.m. on September 19, with the school secretary.
Candidates in Hancock County interested in filing for the city elections will file with the Hancock County Auditor’s office. The filing deadline for the city elections is 5 p.m. on September 19, with the Hancock County Auditor’s office.
If you have any questions, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.
